Brewers Suggested As Option For Projected $32M International Star
The Milwaukee Brewers should be looking to add a little more pitching this winter.
Milwaukee was active ahead of the trade deadline and looked to add pitching. The Brewers ended up swinging a deal with the Cincinnati Reds to bring veteran starting pitcher Frankie Montas to town. His stay wasn't long, though, and he recently signed a deal with the New York Mets in free agency.
The Brewers should get a big boost to the starting rotation this upcoming season, with Brandon Woodruff set to return after missing the 2024 campaign. It still wouldn't hurt to add a little more, and The Athletic's Jim Bowden suggested former Yomiuri Giants Tomoyuki Sugano star as an option on his list of one free agent target for each Major League Baseball club.
"Milwaukee Brewers — Tomoyuki Sugano, RHP (two years, $32 million)," Bowden said. "The Brewers often hit it on under-the-radar veteran starting pitchers and Sugano could fit the bill this offseason for them. The 35-year-old righty went 15-3 with a 1.67 ERA last season in Nippon Professional Baseball. He threw 156 2/3 innings and allowed only 16 walks and six home runs. He has a 2.43 ERA over 12 NPB seasons. Tomoyuki knows how to pitch, adding and subtracting and dotting the corners."
Sugano is 35 years old and has been pitching professionally in the Nippon Professional Baseball league since 2013. He has a career 2.45 ERA and logged a 1.67 ERA in 2024 across 24 outings. It has been reported that he will be coming to Major League Baseball in 2025 and Milwaukee would be a fun fit.
