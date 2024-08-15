Brewers Superstar Announces End Of 2024 Campaign To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
The Milwaukee Brewers are on top of the National League Central but will have to close out the remainder of the 2024 campaign without a cornerstone of their roster.
In late July, Christian Yelich hit the injured list for the second time this season with a lingering back injury, and he opted to 'rest and rehab' rather than undergo surgery. Unfortunately, the former MVP announced that is no longer the best course of action.
"It just got to the point where it wasn't getting better," Yelich announced on social media Thursday night."I tried everything I could, I ran out of options and it came time to make a decision. (Surgery) is scheduled for Friday."
Yelich was hitting .315 with 26 extra-base hits including 11 home runs, 42 RBIs and a .910 OPS (152 OPS +) in 73 games this season.
While it is a devastating blow for Milwaukee to lose the outfielder at this point in the season, Yelich will be speeding up the timeframe for his return to action in 2025 -- and undergoing a procedure that has been much-needed for the last several years.
For the Brew Crew, the club will need to attempt to replace the slugger elsewhere or use in-house talent to keep the team's hopes of a World Series alive.
More MLB: Rockies Surprisingly Waive All-Star Catcher; Could Brewers Form Best Tandem In MLB?