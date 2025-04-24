Brewers Superstar Avoided Anything Major After Scare
The Milwaukee Brewers are closing out their final game of a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday afternoon.
Entering Thursday's tilt, the Giants won two of the first three games of the series. Milwaukee had a big weapon back for the showdown with Tobias Myers returning to the mound to make his season debut. While this is the case, All-Star catcher William Contreras didn't begin the day in the starting lineup.
Initially, there was some fear on social media as he dealt with two different injury scares on Wednesday, but MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared that he's doing alright and yesterday's game didn't impact him sitting out to start on Thursday.
"No William Contreras today, but we are told that is not related to the bumps and bruises he endured last night," McCalvy shared. "Just a day game after three straight night games on a long road trip."
So far this season, Contreras has appeared in 24 games and is slashing .244/.347/.372 with three home runs, 15 RBIs, three stolen bases, and two doubles. He's widely considered to be one of the top catchers in the majors and the Brewers are fortunate to have him.
Milwaukee entered Thursday's game sporting a 13-12 record and in second place in the National League Central. Contreras had missed just one game to this point but now is missing his second of the year. Don't be shocked if he's back in the lineup on Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals.
