Brewers' Superstar Christian Yelich Speaks On Recent Signing Of Former All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers' acquisition of left-hander Jose Quintana came with a quote from outfielder Christian Yelich that should excite fans.
The Brewers made a splash well into spring training by landing 2016 All-Star Quintana as a late addition to the 2025 squad, a move that was well reciprocated by fans and analysts alike.
Even more so, the club's superstar outfielder Yelich had high praise for the veteran southpaw.
“It energizes the team,” Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich told media MLB.com's Mark Feinsand Monday. “We like the guys that we have, and we have a good team. But any time you can add guys -- especially, someone that has done the things that Jose has done in this league -- it energizes the group."
Quintana had a 3.75 ERA with a 135-to-63 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .237 batting average against and a 1.25 WHIP in 170 1/3 innings across 31 games last season for the New York Mets.
Last year, Milwaukee's starting pitchers ranked No. 24 in the league and posted a combined 4.09 ERA. Quintana will hopefully play a part in lowering the club's starting pitcher ERA in 2025, and help get the team to another National League Central crown.
Although there is no confirmed date for his first appearance in a Brewers uniform, the lefty should make his spring training debut soon -- barring any roadblocks.
