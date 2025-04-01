Brewers Superstar Gets Honest About 'Unacceptable' Start
The Milwaukee Brewers have absolutely not had the start to the 2025 Major League Baseball season as they likely hoped for.
Milwaukee has played four games and has lost all of them. The Brewers were swept by the New York Yankees to open the season and then followed up with a loss against the Kansas City Royals on Monday.
There are 158 games left in the season and so there's obviously plenty of time to turn things around, but Christian Yelich opened up about the "unacceptable" start to the campaign in a clip shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
“It’s just four games, but we’ve got to do better," Yelich said. "It’s unacceptable to do that over the first four games. There’s different kinds of losses, but we have to be better than that. And we will be. There's a lot of season left, obviously. We need to get things turned around and play better in really all facets of the game. It goes that way sometimes. I know we didn't do that last year but every year is a new year. We've got a new team and new group. We just need to do better."
It certainly hasn't been the start Milwaukee wanted, but the best thing about baseball is that you can always forget about a game because you typically have one the next day. The first four haven't been great but the next four could be completely different.
