Brewers Superstar Knows What It Takes To Turn Season Around
The Milwaukee Brewers currently are 8-9 on the young season and in fourth place in the National League Central.
It's far too early to really take these standings seriously, especially when Milwaukee is just two games out of first place. The Brewers haven't won fewer than 86 games in a season over the last four campaigns so there's certainly reason to believe it's only a matter of time before the team starts stacking up wins.
Plus, the rotation has been decimated to begin the season so it's not too shocking that things have been inconsistent to kick off the season.
One of Milwaukee's best offensive players also hasn't been tearing the cover off the ball yet. Christian Yelich is slashing .143/.262/.321 with three home runs, 10 RBIs, three stolen bases, and one double in 16 games played.
He opened up about the slow start but sounded confident in turning it around, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"It’s a slow start, but I’ve been there before,” Yelich said. "I was telling someone this the other day: Some years it’s like downhill skiing, nice and smooth and easy all year. You start up high and you’re there the whole time. And then other years, you’ve got a hard hat and shovel and you’re digging all season.
"They all play out differently and I know how to navigate both of them. There’s far less panic when you’ve done it for a long time. You realize how long the year is. It will turn. I’ll be fine. I’m not worried about it."
He's a 13-year NFL veteran who will figure it out. Again, it's still very early.
