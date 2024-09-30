Brewers Superstar Listed As Best-At-Position Across NL For Second Half Of Season
The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the best clubs in the National League and may have the best player at his position in all of Major League Baseball.
The Brewers didn't earn one of baseball's best records this season by luck, as their roster is one of the most complete in the league. A massive part of their success has earned his flowers, and one report suggests that he would represent the club's only second-half All-Star starter if the MLB had such an event for the last half of the season.
"Contreras has been the NL's most productive catcher with 12 second-half home runs and an OPS north of .900," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Sunday. "He anchored Milwaukee's journey to becoming the first team to clinch a playoff spot this season. And, frankly, the competition at catcher in the NL is nowhere near as impressive as it is in the American League."
Contreras hit .281 with 62 extra-base hits including 23 home runs, 92 RBIs and a .831 OPS (129 OPS+) in 155 games this season.
The 26-year-old is one of the best catchers in the sport and has been an anchor in Milwaukee, especially in the absence of outfielder Christian Yelich.
Contreras could also be one of the key pieces in the Brewers' chase for the franchise's first World Series Championship, with the postseason set to begin Tuesday.
