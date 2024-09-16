Brewers Superstar Predicted To Get Deal Near $151 Million, Per Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers will have some tough decisions to make this winter.
Milwaukee is in a good spot with the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season nearing its end. The Brewers are in the top spot in the National League Central and have a chance to make some noise this fall in the postseason.
Once the playoffs end, though, Milwaukee will need to decide if it wants to hand out a contract large enough to retain one of its top offensive performers. Star shortstop Willy Adames has 32 home runs, a league-leading 107 RBIs, and 29 doubles in 148 games played.
Adames will be a free agent at the end of the season and USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale predicted that he will receive a deal around $151 million.
"While Alex Bregman should be the highest-paid infielder in free agency this winter, Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames may be the second-highest, with executives believing he’ll earn close to Matt Chapman’s recent six-year, $151 million deal with the (San Francisco Giants)," Nightengale said.
Adames has been everything the Brewers could've hoped for over the last three-plus seasons, but the team will have a tough decision to make whether it wants to continue the partnership. Adames has shined for Milwaukee, but his days may be numbered with the team.
It would hurt the Brewers' offense in a major way if Adames were to leave. Hopefully, Milwaukee can get a deal done this winter.
