Brewers Superstar Predicted To Ink $100 Million Extension In Upcoming Months
The Milwaukee Brewers could consider offering a long-time contract to a key part of the club's roster.
The Brewers haven't been known to spend big in the offseason, but things could be different this winter. A recent report suggests the front office may look to give a position player a notable amount of money this winter.
"These players were all part of my preliminary list of logical potential $100 million extension candidates, and while they ultimately did not make the cut for the final list of 10, it would not be a surprise to see any of them ink a long-term pact this winter," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Friday.
"William Contreras, Logan Gilbert, Tanner Houck, Steven Kwan, Cal Raleigh, Joe Ryan and Justin Steele are all free agents after the 2027 season, so they could start to be more of a priority for their respective teams in the near future."
Contreras hit .281 with 62 extra-base hits including 23 home runs, 92 RBIs and a .831 OPS (129 OPS+) in 155 games this season.
The 26-year-old is arguably the best at his position in the National League -- with two All-Star appearances to his name.
Milwaukee would be wise to keep Contreras long-term, and this winter would be the perfect time to strike.
