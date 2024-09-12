Brewers Superstar Predicted To Sign With Surprise American League Team
Will the Milwaukee Brewers actually end up losing one of their star players this winter?
Shortstop Willy Adames is in line to enter free agency and he will be a hot commodity on the open market. There surely will be plenty of teams vying for his services with hopefully the Brewers in the mix as well.
Milwaukee will have some competition, though, and FanSided's Robert Murray mentioned the Seattle Mariners as a possible fit.
"The Seattle Mariners have one of the most exciting young pitching staffs in recent baseball history," Murray said. "Yet, with an underperforming offense, it’s likely to go to waste in 2024. We’ve already seen the front office move on from manager Scott Servais and others on the coaching staff. There will surely be other changes after the season is over. But one thing that is clear is that the Mariners must be aggressive in upgrading the offense this offseason – and adding Adames would go a long way toward doing that.
"Let’s make one thing clear: Adames should not be the only thing that the Mariners do in the offseason. Their offensive issues extend far deeper than one player can fix. But he would be a tremendous start, give the offense another foundational piece to build around, and get Seattle one step closer to not just a postseason berth, but potentially a World Series appearance."
Seattle isn't far from contending and Adames likely could push it in that direction, but hopefully, the Brewers find a way to retain him.
