Brewers Superstar Refutes Reports On Opening Day Status: 'Something Crazy'
Contrary to recent reports, Milwaukee Brewers superstar Christian Yelich should be in the Brewers' lineup on Opening Day 2025.
A new report from Bleacher Report’s Taylyn Hadley — featuring quotes from Yelich himself — asserted that Yelich will be ready to go by the end of March.
“Milwaukee Brewers outfielder and former MVP Christian Yelich is set to be ready for the 2025 MLB season after undergoing back surgery just six months ago,” Hadley wrote on Saturday.
Hadley also included quotes directly from Yelich on the topic.
"I saw before I came here that I might be a question mark for Opening Day, and I'm not sure where that came from," Yelich said, per The Associated Press (via Hadley).
"Unless something crazy happens here, I don't see why I wouldn't be ready."
Yelich underwent surgery in mid-August of last year after seeing his season cut short following July 23, at which point Yelich was leading the National League in batting average and on-base percentage.
Yelich is 33 years old and expects to be fully healthy and at full strength for Milwaukee’s Opening Day battle on March 27 at Yankee Stadium with the defending American League champion New York Yankees.
Yelich is expected to return as the Brewers’ starting left fielder in 2025 with some DH days thrown in.
Milwaukee will look to avenge its premature exit from the NL playoffs in the upcoming season, and Yelich is poised to be a huge reason why.
"We've faced challenges every year, it seems, on this team," Yelich said, per the Associated Press (via Hadley). "It's going to take somebody stepping up in here because they didn’t really go outside of the organization to fill those voids. It’s going to have to come internally. Somebody's going to have to step up."
