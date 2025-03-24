Brewers Superstar Should Fire Up Milwaukee Fans Right Now
The Milwaukee Brewers are just a few days away from kicking off the 2025 Major League Baseball
Milwaukee has won the National League Central in three of the last four seasons but the team hasn't been talked about enough heading into the new season. The Brewers lost Willy Adames, but one guy who can help make up for production is outfielder Christian Yelich.
He missed most of the 2024 season but is looking like a superstar once again in Spring Training. He hasn't been talked about a ton and his performance has almost gone under the radar, but Yelich is slashing .353/.389/.735 with three home runs, 11 RBIs, two walks, two doubles, one triple, and five runs scored.
Yelich has done a little bit of everything and this should certainly excite Brewers fans right now. The Brewers won 93 games last year and that was with Yelich missing a lot of the season and Brandon Woodruff missing the entire campaign. Now, they both will be back in 2025 and the team made some other additions, like Nestor Cortes and José Quintana.
Frankly, this Brewers club should be better than it was last year. The Brewers seemingly are underdogs once again but that shouldn't be the case. There's a lot to like about this team right now heading into the new season and Yelich's red-hot spring could just be a sign of what's to come. If they have him playing at this level in the regular season, perception around the team should change quickly.
