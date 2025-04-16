Brewers Superstar Showing Signs Of Life After Cold Stretch
The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the best overall outfielders in baseball although he has had a slow start to the season.
Christian Yelich is without a doubt one of the top outfielders in the game when he's at his best. He's a former Most Valuable Player and was an All-Star again last year, but missed most of the season due to injury.
He worked his way back slowly in Spring Training but looked great offensively. That didn't carry over early on this season, but he's showing signs of life. Yelich recently talked about how he wasn't concerned and that he would break out.
"It’s a slow start, but I’ve been there before,” Yelich said. "I was telling someone this the other day: Some years it’s like downhill skiing, nice and smooth and easy all year. You start up high and you’re there the whole time. And then other years, you’ve got a hard hat and shovel and you’re digging all season.
"They all play out differently and I know how to navigate both of them. There’s far less panic when you’ve done it for a long time. You realize how long the year is. It will turn. I’ll be fine. I’m not worried about it."
Well, he's started to break out. He's collected three base hits in his last eight at-bats, including his fourth home run of the young season on Wednesday afternoon against the Detroit Tigers. He also logged his 11th RBI of the season to this point.
Yelich is taking a step in the right direction.
More MLB: Brewers' Jackson Chourio Finally Snapped Odd Streak