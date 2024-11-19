Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Superstar Takes Major Step In Ending Stint In Milwaukee

Where will the Brewers star go this winter?

Oct 3, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) takes out Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) during the sixth inning of Game 3 of National League wild-card series on Thursday October 3, 2024 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Jovanny Hernandez/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
It seems like the Milwaukee Brewers are going to lose an important piece of the organization this winter and the star slugger took a step in that direction on Tuesday.

Milwaukee offered shortstop Willy Adames the qualifying offer earlier in the offseason. That would've been a one-year deal worth just over $21 million. Unsurprisingly, he is declining the qualifying offer, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"From the 'no surprise to anybody' department, Willy Adames will decline the Brewers' qualifying offer today," McCalvy said.

Adames joined the Brewers in 2021 and has been with the organization ever since. Milwaukee is one of the best offense shortstops in baseball and will get paid like it this winter. There has been speculation that he could land a deal around $150 million this and that likely won't be with Milwaukee,

The Brewers offered him the the qualifying offer and because of the fact that he declined it, Milwaukee will get draft compensation if he signs elsewhere. Milwaukee certainly could end up bringing him back to town, but it does seem unlikely.

A handful of teams already have been linked to Adames in free agency. The most talked about teams have been the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and Boston Red Sox. It's unclear where he will land, but he surely will cash in this winter.

Now that he's declined the qualifying offer, the next step will be seeing which team decides to open up the checkbook for him.

