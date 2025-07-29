Brewers Superstar Turned Back Clock To 2019
The Milwaukee Brewers entered the 2025 Major League Baseball season looking for some more power in the middle of the lineup.
When you lose a guy like Willy Adames who smashed 32 home runs and drove in 112 runs last year, you have to find a way to get that offense back. Milwaukee didn't go out and make flashy moves, outside of the trade to send Devin Williams to the New York Yankees which did net everyday third baseman Caleb Durbin.
The Brewers still could use some more power ahead of the trade deadline, but the club has done a good job finding ways to replace Adames and one person who specifically has done a good job is Christian Yelich. That isn't shocking. He was an All-Star last year but only played 73 games.
This season, the Brewers have kept him fresh and he already has played 100 games. He's having a great season overall as well. In 100 games, he's slashing .258/.333/.447 with 20 homers, 69 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, 12 doubles, and 53 runs scored even with an ice-cold start to the campaign.
There's still a lot of season left, but he already has reached 20 homers for the first time in a season since 2019. He opened up about the milestone on Monday, as transcribed by Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
"It’s always cool, right? It’s probably been a little too long," Yelich said. "But it’s nice to get there again. There’s still a lot of season left.”
Milwaukee needed more offense and Yelich has done his part.
