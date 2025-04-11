Brewers Surprise Trade Already Is Looking Genius For Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation has been ravaged lately but the club attempted to address this earlier in the week.
Milwaukee swung the first trade of substance during the 2025 Major League Baseball season early in the week by acquiring 24-year-old former first-round pick Quinn Priester from the Boston Red Sox. He's a guy who didn't make the Red Sox's big league roster out of Spring Training, but that doesn't mean that he doesn't have talent.
He was taken with the No. 18 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2019 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft and eventually made his big league debut in 2023. He didn't get his footing in his first two seasons at the big league level, but now he's going to get a bigger opportunity with the Brewers.
Priester made the most out of his first start with the Brewers and looked great on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies. He finished the day after pitching five innings and allowed just one earned run, five base hits, and struck out four batters while walking two.
Milwaukee needed pitching and landed someone who realistically could help for years. He won't be a free agent until 2031. The Brewers seemingly have a surplus of starters this season, but that may not be the case after the season ends. For example, Nestor Cortes and Aaron Civale will be free agents after the season. José Quintana and Brandon Woodruff both have mutual options after the season.
There are some questions that will need to be answered, but it's already nice to have a young guy like Priester in town who can help for years.
