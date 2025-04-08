Brewers Surprising Trade Turned Heads For Wrong Reason
The Milwaukee Brewers slightly surprised the baseball world on Monday.
Milwaukee's starting rotation has taken a handful of tough hits this season already so far. The Brewers currently only have Freddy Peralta available from the staff that was expected to kick off the season. We should start to see reinforcements coming back soon, but the Brewers clearly needed to do something.
Because of this, they swung a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Monday to acquire young starter Quinn Priester. FanSided's Mark Powell graded the trade and gave Boston a "B+" but the Brewers only got a "C+".
"Brewers Receive: RHP, Quinn Priester," Powell said. "Red Sox Receive: OF, Yophery Rodriguez, Competitive Balance Pick, PTBNL, and cash. Priester is a former top prospect who is still young enough to become a valuable contributor with the Brewers, but on the surface this feels like a bit of an overpay. While Priester is just 24 years old, he hasn't shown much at the MLB level, and was unable to make the Red Sox rotation out of spring training. In fact, Boston had every reason to trade Priester, who was more or less backfill than a player of value with the Red Sox...
"The fact that Boston acquired Rodriguez plus a competitive balance pick AND a PTBNL is icing on the cake. Priester may very well prove me wrong, but for now the Red Sox emerge as clear winners of this trade. Boston Red Sox trade grade: B+. Milwaukee Brewers trade grade: C."
Milwaukee got a much-needed hurler, but certainly paid a high price.
