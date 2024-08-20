Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Surprisingly Demote Hard-Throwing Reliever With 7-3 Record, 3.00 ERA

Milwaukee sent down a talented arm

Sep 6, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Elvis Peguero (59) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The Milwaukee Brewers bullpen is one of the best in the league, but the club decided a talented young arm will temporarily no longer serve them any use.

Despite an impressive campaign, the Brew Crew reportedly moved a hurler down a level -- possibly to make room for another talented relief pitcher to bolster the staff.

"The Brewers have optioned Elvis Peguero to Triple-A Nashville," Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg reported Monday afternoon.

Peguero has a 3.00 ERA with a 1.48 WHIP on the season, but it appears he was starting to figure things out at the major league level. In his last 15 appearances, the righty has a 1.38 ERA with a 13-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .188 batting average against and a 1.15 WHIP with just two earned runs.

The 27-year-old was likely demoted to make room for a different arm to be called up to Milwaukee, meaning we may see right-handers DL Hall or Trevor Megill back in the majors soon.

Last week, Hall returned from a lengthy stint on the injured list and made one big league start before being sent down to Nashville and Megill may be returning from a rehab stint very soon.

This likely won't be the last time we see Peguero this season, as he has been more than a serviceable arm for the Brewers and could be a key part of the club's pitching depth in the postseason.

