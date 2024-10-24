Brewers Surprisingly Listed Among 'Best Fits' For Cardinals' $12 Million Superstar
The Milwaukee Brewers could look to add a talented player from the National League Central this offseason to bolster their lineup for 2025.
With the offseason just weeks away, rumors and speculation are circulating about the top stars reaching free agency this winter. In a lengthy article about the top free agents in this year's class, the Brewers were listed as a potential suitor to land a talented veteran.
"The (St. Louis) Cardinals are not expected to re-sign (Paul) Goldschmidt, and for the first time in his career, he needs to brace himself for a significant pay cut and a one-year deal." The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Thursday morning. "Best team fits: (New York) Yankees, (Seattle) Mariners, (Arizona) Diamondbacks, Brewers."
Goldschmidt hit .245 with 56 extra-base hits including 22 home runs, 65 RBIs and a .716 OPS (98 OPS+) in 154 games this season.
Milwaukee currently has Rhys Hoskins at first base, who is expected to opt-in to his contract for at least the 2025 campaign. However, if the Brewers wish to sign Goldschmidt a simple trade or roster shakeup would free up first base for the 37-year-old. Moving Hoskins to the designated hitter role also makes sense.
The Brew Crew will likely have some tough competition trying to land the former National League MVP, as the other three teams mentioned as fits would be able to outbid Milwaukee.
More MLB: Brewers Could Complete Blockbuster Intra-Division Trade With Pirates