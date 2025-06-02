Brewers Take Chance On 'Volatile' Righty In MLB Draft Prediction
The Milwaukee Brewers will make their first selection in the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft at No. 20.
The draft will begin on July 13th and mock drafts already have started popping up left and right. If you were to look at the Brewers' top prospects, there's a real argument that Milwaukee should go pitching in the first round. Jacob Misiorowski is the Brewers' lone pitcher in the top 10 of their prospect rankings at No. 4.
The Brewers are pitching-heavy from No. 11 through No. 15 but still, it wouldn't hurt to infuse the organization with more high-end pitching prospects. Because of this, Baseball America's Carlos Collazo predicted that the Brewers will roll with UC Santa Barbara starter Tyler Bremner at No. 20.
"No. 20. Brewers — Tyler Bremner, RHP, UC Santa Barbara," Collazo said. "Range: 9-20. Bremner feels like one of the most volatile profiles in the class. There are teams picking in the teens who believe he’s more in play behind them and teams at the top of the draft who seem to be still scouting him for their first pick.
"Bremner’s season has been disappointing for most scouts and more inconsistent than they’d like for a tier-one arm. At the end of the day, his stuff looks just as good as a year ago, and he is as good a strike-thrower as any of his peers in the college class. He’s racked up 10+ strikeouts in five of his last six games. This does feel like the most pessimistic of outcomes for Bremner on draft day."
He has made 14 starts in 2025 and has a 3.49 ERA and 111-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 77 1/3 innings pitched. In comparison, he had a 2.54 ERA last year in 19 starts.
More MLB: Brewers Red-Hot Flamethrower Called 'Best-Kept Secret'