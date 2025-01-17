Brewers Taking Chance On 31-Year-Old Ex-Red Sox, Phillies Catcher
The Milwaukee Brewers made an interesting move on Thursday.
Milwaukee didn't pull off a blockbuster deal by any means, but the Brewers are taking a chance on a veteran slugger on a minor league deal. The Brewers reportedly signed former Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Colorado Rockies, and Boston Red Sox catcher Jorge Alfaro, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"Free-agent catcher Jorge Alfaro in agreement with the Milwaukee Brewers on a minor-league contract, sources say," Murray said. "Alfaro gets an invite to spring training."
Alfaro hasn't appeared in a big league game since 2023. That season, he played eight games with the Red Sox and 10 games with the Rockies. Alfaro is someone with a lot of power, but hasn't really had much of an opportunity at the big league level since 2022.
In 2022, he appeared in 82 games with the Padres and had seven home runs, 40 RBIs, and slashed .246/.285/.383.
He began his big league career in 2016 as a member of the Phillies. Alfaro spent the first three seasons of his career with the Phillies before joining the Miami Marlins in 2019. That was his best season of his career as he launched 18 home runs, drove in 57 runs, and slashed .262/.312/.425 in 130 games played.
Milwaukee clearly is set at catcher with William Contreras, but adding Alfaro could help add some right-handed pop to the organization. If he can impress in Spring Training, maybe he could be a depth piece for the Brewers.
