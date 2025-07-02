Brewers Talent Undergoes Surgery, Faces ‘Longer Timeline’ Than Expected
On Monday, a key Milwaukee Brewers player underwent surgery.
Milwaukee's 2025 season has taken a positive turn recently. The Crew has won eight of 10 and is 10 games above .500 entering a doubleheader versus the New York Mets on Wednesday.
The Brewers are very much in the playoff picture, but they'll be without one of their gifted outfielders for the remainder of the season.
Per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy, 26-year-old Garrett Mitchell won't be back in 2025.
“Garrett Mitchell is undergoing surgery today and we’re hearing a longer timeline," McCalvy posted to X on Monday. "‘Goal of Spring Training 2026 return.’"
According to MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, “Garrett Mitchell is undergoing surgery today and we’re hearing a longer timeline. ‘Goal of Spring Training 2026 return.’”
Mitchell's updated status is a tough blow for the Brewers. Everyone knew he was slated for surgery, but there was hope that a return in 2025 would be possible.
Mitchell played in 25 games to start the year and slashed .206/.286/.294. He was sent to the IL with an oblique strain on April 26. The club recently announced on June 28 that Mitchell would be undergoing shoulder surgery to address an injury he suffered during his rehab stint.
Drafted at No. 20 overall by the Brewers in 2020, Mitchell has shown potential to be a franchise cornerstone, but injuries have repeatedly disrupted his progress.
A significant shoulder injury in 2023 required surgery, sidelining him for most of that season. This latest setback involves the same shoulder.
More MLB: Brewers' 'Failed First-Round Draft Pick' Delivers Masterclass Outing