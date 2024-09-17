Brewers To Face $336M Payroll Club In Wild Card Series According To Latest Prediction
The Milwaukee Brewers are gearing up for a postseason run, but the National League Wild Card race is still underway -- which will likely determine their first-round opponent.
The Brewers have been dominant throughout the 2024 campaign and will be hoping to continue to find success in the postseason. One Major League Baseball insider made a bold prediction on who he thinks the Brew Crew's first opponent in October will be.
"It’s quite possible the (New York) Mets could wind up spending an entire week in Milwaukee while the (San Diego) Padres spend a week in Phoenix," USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote Monday morning. "The Mets end the regular season in Milwaukee, and if they win the final wild-card berth, they likely will open the postseason one day later against the Brewers in Milwaukee."
If the Mets do claim the third and final NL Wild Card spot, it may be the best-case scenario for Milwaukee.
The two clubs have only played one series against each other this season, in which the Brew Crew swept. As Nightengale mentioned, the Brewers' regular season will conclude with one last three-game series against New York which provides a larger sample size to see how the clubs match up against each other.
