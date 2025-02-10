Brewers To Honor Team Legend Bob Uecker Throughout 2025 Season
The Milwaukee Brewers recently suffered a devastating blow.
Bob Uecker -- the voice of the Brewers for 54 years -- passed away in January at the age of 90. He was a beloved figure in the organization over the last 54 years and will be missed. It's going to be sad now having him as the voice of the team for the 2025 season.
Milwaukee will be honoring him throughout the 2025 campaign, though. The team announced on Monday that they will be donning a Uecker jersey patch throughout the season in a press release.
"Today, the Milwaukee Brewers unveiled a Bob Uecker jersey patch, honoring the universally beloved entertainer and Voice of the Brewers for 54 years who passed away last month," the press release read. "The patch was designed with “Ueck’s” unique style in mind, revealing a gold and navy plaid print in honor of the colorful sportscoats Uecker wore at various times during his life. The patch will be on the arm sleeve of the Brewers uniforms and will remain on the jerseys for the full 2025 season.
"The patch will debut during Spring Training and will be worn for the first exhibition game on Saturday, February 22, when the Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds at 1:10 p.m. at American Family Fields of Phoenix...
You can find the entire release here.
It's going to be a sad year in Milwaukee without Uecker, but he will not be forgotten.
More MLB: Why Brewers Should Sign Ex-Yankees All-Star Before Spring Training