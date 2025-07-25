Brewers To Keep All-Star Despite Wild Trade Rumors
The Milwaukee Brewers have been the subject of plenty of noise ahead of the trade deadline.
Milwaukee has been great and has a 61-41 record, but there was chatter about the possibility of cutting ties with some of the big names on the roster until very recently. It hasn't made much sense from the beginning because the Brewers have been good overall this season, but they are a small-market club so there's been plenty of buzz about sending guys to teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Yankees or other teams like that.
Freddy Peralta specifically has been at the middle of the weird noise, but a deal doesn't seem likely. Robert Murray of FanSided is the latest to say a deal is unlikely.
"They have baseball’s best record (61-41)," Murray said. "They have veteran Christian Yelich and breakout young stars Jackson Chourio and Jacob Misiorowski. They have Pat Murphy, the midseason favorite to win National League Manager of the Year. And they have Freddy Peralta, who is highly unlikely to be traded this season but has an uncertain future in Milwaukee beyond 2025.
"A player such as, say, Eugenio Suarez would be a terrific fit and would further bolster the Brewers’ World Series aspirations. In addition to potentially adding a corner infielder, sources say Milwaukee is open to upgrading the backup catcher position and adding an optionable reliever."
Milwaukee is a true World Series contender. At this point, it doesn't make any sense at all to trade away guys who can help this season.
