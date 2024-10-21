Brewers Top Free-Agent Predicted To Eclipse $140 Million In Free Agency
A large part of the Milwaukee Brewers' success in 2024 is rumored to reap the rewards of a great contract year.
While the Brewers front office looks to build the roster for next year and beyond, one infielder will likely be finding a new place to call home. With his market growing seemingly every day, Milwaukee's shortstop has reportedly garnered a hefty pricetag -- one that the Brew Crew wouldn't be able to afford.
"(Willy) Adames is the same age Trevor Story and Javier Báez were when they signed six-year, $140 million deals in free agency, and a few years down the road from those contracts, he could aim to slightly eclipse that payday," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Friday.
Adames hit .251 with 55 extra-base hits including 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .793 OPS (118 OPS+) in 161 games this season.
There is no question that the 29-year-old has earned a large payday in the aforementioned price range, but sadly the Brewers likely won't be the ones writing it.
Three teams mentioned as potential suitors are the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants -- some of the largest markets in Major League Baseball. However, a recent report suggested one of those teams would offer even more than the $140 million above.
Only time will tell where the shortstop decides he'd like to call home for the next several years, but Milwaukee unfortunately might not make the cut.
More MLB: Brewers Should Target Tigers Former No. 1 Draft Pick Rumored To Be In Trade Talks