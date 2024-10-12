Brewers Top Pitching Prospect Predicted To Make MLB Debut In 2025
While the Milwaukee Brewers could use some external additions to the rotation, the biggest aid to the pitching staff could come from within.
The Brewers could explore trades for right-handed closer Devin Williams, leaving their bullpen in a tough spot. Their starting pitching also lacks depth, but one of the club's top prospects could answer one of the two concerns.
"It remains to be seen if the Brewers still will try to keep Misiorowski as a starter long-term," Reviewing The Brew's David Gasper wrote Thursday. "The bullpen seems a more likely outcome for the long-limbed flamethrower, and he could immediately slot into the back end of the Brewers bullpen in 2025, where his innings can be managed and his stuff can play up."
Misiorowski had a 3.33 ERA with a 127-to-60 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .167 batting average against and a 1.20 WHIP in 97 1/3 innings across 33 games between the Triple-A Nashville Sounds and Double-A Biloxi Shuckers this season.
The 22-year-old is the third-highest prospect in the Brew Crew's farm system and their top pitching prospect according to MLB Pipeline
Misiorowski started his career as a starting pitcher and was moved to the bullpen toward the tail end of the 2024 campaign in preparation for aiding Milwaukee's relief pitchers in the postseason.
Ultimately, the righty didn't get a chance to make his debut in 2024 but is a strong candidate to take the mound in 2025 -- either as a starter or reliever.
