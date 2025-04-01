Brewers Top Prospect Could Receive Long-Awaited Call-Up Due To Multiple Injuries
The Milwaukee Brewers started the 2025 campaign on the wrong foot, and a weakened pitching staff may continue to cause problems -- but there is a possible solution waiting in the minor leagues.
Entering Tuesday, the Brew Crew sit in the basement of the National League Central with an abysmal 0-4 record and multiple embarrassing losses.
Although there is hope the offense can start producing more runs as the season goes on, Milwaukee has multiple starting pitchers out with injuries that will likely continue to be a problem.
Right-handers Tobias Myers and Aaron Civale and left-handers DL Hall and Aaron Ashby were all expected to be in the rotation to begin the 2025 campaign but are all on the injured list.
With all the aforementioned injuries, it may be the perfect time to call up right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, the club's top pitching prospect.
Misiorowski has a career 3.29 ERA with a 247-to-112 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .165 batting average against and a 1.21 WHIP in 56 games between the Single-A Carolina Mudcats, High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, Double-A Biloxi Shuckers and Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
The 22-year-old's debut has been long awaited, and there is no better time to give him a chance at the major league level than now.
At the worst, Miriosorowski gains experience at the highest level and if things don't go well he can spend more time in the minors as the season goes on. The best case scenario could either be the righty becomes a staple in the rotation, or just aids Milwaukee in this struggling time.
