Brewers Top Prospect Suffers Setback In Minor Leagues
The Milwaukee Brewers as an organization just can't catch a break right now.
Milwaukee has been dealing with the injury bug at the big league level and it has carried down to the minors. Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared on Wednesday that No. 2 prospect Jesús Made rolled his ankle and currently is day-to-day.
"Some questions on where Jesús Made is (or isn’t) for Carolina, Brewers said over the weekend that he rolled his ankle in the game Friday and he’s day to day," Hogg said. "Hoping to avoid an (Injured List) stint."
He got a lot of buzz throughout Spring Training as he's just 17 years old and got some run with the big leaguers in camp. Made drew some comparisons to Jackson Chourio throughout camp thanks in large part to this age and his performance in the Dominican Summer League in 2024.
It's fortunate that it's just a day-to-day injury. He's young and still far from the majors, but any bit of this progression is going to be worth following. He drew comparisons to Chourio for a reason. Made actually had better stats in his season with the Dominican Summer League than Chourio did at the same age.
Chourio debuted last season at 20 years old and looks like one of the best outfielders in baseball right now. Made is an infielder, but if he can follow a similar path, the team is going to be seriously cooking.
