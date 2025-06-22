Brewers Top Trade Chip Identified As Deadline Rumors Pick Up
The Milwaukee Brewers have significant talent on their hands.
That's certainly an understatement. The Brewers are in second place in the National League Central with a 42-35 record. Milwaukee is streaking and looks like a threat in the National League once again. But, recently, one of the team's biggest pieces has been talked about with the trade deadline approaching.
All-Star ace Freddy Peralta coninues to be floated as a potential trade chip. It continued with MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan calling him the Brewers' most "intriguing" trade candidate.
"This time around, with far less certainty in the standings, the Brewers could be more open to a significant move, and Peralta is the type of asset -- a frontline starter with a year of team control remaining via an affordable $8 million club option in 2026 -- who would command a sizable return," Harrigan said. "While trading a pitcher of his caliber would be a tough pill to swallow, Milwaukee’s pitching depth might give it the confidence to go through with it, especially knowing Peralta likely won’t be around past his current deal."
Peralta keeps being mentioned because he's having a great season and isn't on an expensive contract. But, the noise seems to be unlikely. The Brewers can make a run at a playoff spot and have a cost-controlled, young roster on their hands. Why make things more difficult for yourself?
