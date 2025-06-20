Brewers Trade Buzz: 10-Year Veteran, Ex-Top Prospect Emerging
The Milwaukee Brewers got back in the winning column on Thursday with a big win over the Chicago Cubs.
It was a wild game overall and the Brewers were able to come out on top, 8-7. Now, the Brewers have a 40-35 record and are tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for the No. 2 spot in the National League Central behind Chicago.
The Brewers look like a team that can do some damage this season, but even they could use a boost. Milwaukee could use some more pop in the lineup and specifically from the left side of the infield. Because of this, JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel floated Los Angeles Angels slugger Yoán Moncada as a potential fit.
"MLB.com put together an ample list of possible names available at the deadline, mostly standout players on underperforming teams," Radcliffe said. "The Brewers have struggled on the left side of the infield this year, making Arizona Diamondbacks veteran third baseman Eugenio Suárez one of the more compelling names to follow, as well as Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoán Moncada and Colorado's Ryan McMahon."
Moncada was one of the top prospects in baseball at one point. He made his big league debut with the Boston Red Sox in 2016 and was traded to the Chicago White Sox in a deal that sent Chris Sale to Boston. He was with Chicago from the 2017 season through the end of the 2024 campaign before joining Los Angeles.
Moncada's name was thrown around a lot in free agency, but the Brewers didn't make a move. Could the trade deadline present an opportunity to do so?
