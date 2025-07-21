Brewers Trade 'Changed The Course Of History,' Pro Baller Says
The Milwaukee Brewers have their fan base on cloud nine.
One of those fans is professional basketball player Sam Dekker, a Wisconsin native and former Wisconsin Badgers basketball star who was the No. 18 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft. Dekker’s pro career has taken him to a handful of NBA teams and overseas. Dekker is currently playing for Spanish club Joventut Badalona, and it appears Dekker has access to MLB games in Catalonia, as he’s clearly been following his Brewers.
Dekker posted a cheeky Brewers take to X over the weekend: “Andrew Vaughn has changed the course of history if we are being completely honest.”
The post was sure to delight Dekker and Brewers fans alike. And to Dekker’s point, Vaughn has been sensational for Milwaukee. The Brewers acquired Vaughn on June 13 for Aaron Civale (who requested a trade) and cash consideration. Vaughn was optioned to Triple-A Nashville Sounds following the deal, but the Brewers promoted him to the active roster on July 7, and Milwaukee literally hasn’t lost a game since then.
The popular X account “Just Baseball” (@JustBB_Media) posted the following head-turning metric on Vaughn on Sunday:
“Andrew Vaughn's first 8 games with the Brewers: .391/.500/.739 … 2 HR … 12 RBI … 1.239 OPS … 235 wRC+ … 6 BB | 3 K … Milwaukee hasn't lost a game since calling him up.”
Vaughn and the Brew Crew will go for 11 straight victories on Monday against the Seattle Mariners. Unless Dekker is on the basketball court, he’ll probably be tuning in.
