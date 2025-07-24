Brewers Turned Off By One Version Of Eugenio Suárez Deal
Don’t rule out a Milwaukee Brewers-Eugenio Suárez deal just yet.
Buzz connecting the Arizona Diamondbacks slugger to the Brew Crew continues to grow, despite Suárez’s strong link to the New York Yankees.
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal has been pushing the Brewers to go after Suárez, although Rosenthal conceded that everything will come down to what owner Mark Attanasio wants to do.
There are also the specifics of a potential deal to consider. Per Rosenthal, the Diamondbacks would likely ask for one of Milwaukee’s young stud pitchers, in which case the Brewers wouldn’t be interested at all in a 1-for-1 swap involving Suárez.
“The Brewers, sitting on a surplus of starting pitchers, possess the kind of controllable arms that might entice the Arizona Diamondbacks,” Rosenthal wrote on Thursday.
“Granted, the Brewers likely will need some of those pitchers to replace potential free agents José Quintana, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Brandon Woodruff. They also would require more than Suárez to part with a Logan Henderson or Chad Patrick. And, as if all that isn’t enough, Attanasio might balk at adding Suárez’s remaining $4.8 million.”
It’s hard to imagine a club like the Yankees not being willing to overpay for Suárez, so the above intel from Rosenthal makes a Brewers deal sound unlikely.
Ultimately, Milwaukee doesn’t need Suárez to be in the World Series contender conversation. The Brewers’ recent winning streak and their growing momentum could ultimately convince Attanasio and general manager Matt Arnold to approach Suárez negotiations with supreme caution.
More MLB: MLB Insider Reveals Trade Update On Brewers' Freddy Peralta