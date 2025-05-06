Brewers Two-Time All-Star Projected To Land 'Mega-Contract'
The Milwaukee Brewers are fortunate to have one of the best overall catchers in baseball right now in William Contreras.
So far this season he is slashin .248/.361/.339 with three homers, 19 RBIs, four stolen bases, two doubles, and 18 runs scored in 34 games played. He has accumulated one win above replacement already this year. He's coming off the best year of his career so far in 2024 when he slashed .281/.365/.466 with 23 homers, 92 RBIs, and 37 doubles in 155 games played.
Contreras isn't scheduled to hit free agency until after the 2027 season ends, but he's already looking like someone who is going to cash in. He's just 27 years old and is just scratching the surface right now.
ESPN's Jeff Passan clearly thinks this and projected him as a guy who could cash in for a "mega-deal" in the range of $100 million.
"William Contreras, C, Milwaukee Brewers: His lack of slug this year is a bit worrisome (he has only three home runs in 117 at-bats) and a continuation of it would thrust Contreras back into eight figures," Passan said. "But he still hits the ball very hard -- if not consistently -- and he's a weapon behind the plate with his arm. One potential issue: Framing won't have nearly the value it does now by the time Contreras is a free agent because of the expected implementation of the automated ball-strike challenge system."
Milwaukee is fortunate to have him right now and hopefully will for a long time to come.
