Brewers Unfortunately Did Something Not Done In 10 Years

Milwaukee has had a tough start to the season

Mar 31, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Elvis Peguero (59) reacts after a pitching change in the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers had their home opener on Monday but things didn't go as planned.

After getting swept by the New York Yankees in the first series of the year, Milwaukee got blown out once again on Monday. The Brewers lost against the Kansas City Royals, 11-1. Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared that it was the team's worst loss in a home opener since 2015.

"Brewers fall to the Royals, 11-1," Rosiak said. "First four-game losing streak since July 28-31, 2023. Worst loss in a home opener since April 6, 2015 (10-0 to Colorado)."

Well, that's obviously not the type of history that you want to make. Kansas City started the game off hot and scored four runs in the first two innings of the contest. It was a hole that the Brewers obviously didn't dig themselves out of. The 4-0 score held for a few innings before Kansas City erupted for a six-run inning in the seventh inning of Monday's tilt.

Milwaukee has had some bad luck so far this year. The Brewers have played just four games and have allowed an eye-popping 47 runs. That's pretty insane at this point in the year. Milwaukee's starting rotation hasn't been at full strength and it obviously has been on full display so far this season.

It is just four games, though. The Brewers can easily turn things around and it could start as soon as Tuesday.

