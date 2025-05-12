Brewers Unlocking Next Potential Superstar Reliever
The Milwaukee Brewers are a team that has found a way to develop bullpen talent.
The scouting department clearly knows what they are doing when it comes to the bullpen. Take a look at the bullpen over the last few years. Milwaukee had Josh Hader who developed into one of the most dominant closers in baseball during his stint in town. The Brewers traded him away -- to the surprise of many -- because they had arguably an even bigger star on their hands in Devin Williams.
Milwaukee dealt Williams away this offseason to the New York Yankees and there was chatter already about how the team has another star in waiting. Craig Yoho was talked about at length. He has been dominant in the minors and earned a promotion, but didn't stick in Milwaukee yet.
While this is the case, there's another breakout star on the roster who is having a Williams-esq season. Williams had a 1.83 ERA from 2019 through 2024. Right now, reliever Nick Mears is pitching at an even higher level. He has appeared in 16 games so far this season and has a 0.60 ERA in 15 innings pitched.
Milwaukee shared a graphic highlighting Mears' season so far and noted that he's second in the National League among relievers in ERA (0.60), fourth in fWAR (0.6), first in WHIP (0.47), fifth in batting average against (.106), and seventh in walks/nine inning ratio (1.20).
From 2020 through the 2024 season, Mears logged a 5.20 ERA in 106 games. Clearly, the Brewers have unlocked something.
