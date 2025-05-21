Brewers Urged To Call Up Potential Game-Changer
The Milwaukee Brewers have done a good job finding ways to make things work this season despite all of the injuries to the starting rotation.
A handful of guys have gotten bigger shots than expected heading into the campaign and Milwaukee has found some bright spots, including Logan Henderson. While this is the case, one guy who hasn't gotten a shot yet is flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski.
He has been phenomenal in the minors with a 1.46 ERA across nine total appearances, including eight starts. At some point, he will get a shot and MLB.com's Jim Callis made it clear that he thinks the time should be now.
"Jacob Misiorowski, SP, Brewers," Callis said. "Speaking of stuff, Misiorowski might have the best in the Minors. His fastball touched 103 mph and his slider sat in the mid-90s during his last start, and he also can miss bats with his mid-80s curveball and upper-80s changeup. He ranks second in the IL in ERA (1.46), innings (49 1/3), strikeouts (59), opponent average (.151) and WHIP (0.89), and he's throwing more strikes than ever."
Misiorowski is Milwaukee's No. 4 overall prospect and the team's top-ranked pitching prospect in the organization. He's just 23 years old, just like Henderson. If he gets his shot this season and makes the most of it like Henderson has, Milwaukee could have a very formidable duo at their disposal under cheap, team control for years.
