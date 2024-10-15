Brewers Urged To Move On From $10 Million Hurler As Offseason Approaches
The Milwaukee Brewers 2024 campaign is over, and it's time for the front office to get to work on the future of the franchise.
Though shortstop Willy Adames' free agency has been the most notable topic of the upcoming winter for the Brewers, the club has a massive decision ahead of them.
Right-hander Devin Williams will be a free agent after the 2025 season, and a recent report made a bold statement on how the club should handle him this offseason.
"Yet as they were with (Corbin) Burnes, the Brewers must be realistic about the likelihood of Williams leaving as a free agent after 2025," Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote Tuesday morning. "If they can turn him into a haul of prospects, they need to take advantage."
Williams had a 1.25 ERA with a 38-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .133 batting average against and a 0.97 WHIP in 21 2/3 innings across 22 games this season.
Milwaukee would be securing talented prospects or big-leaguers if they trade Williams, rather than allowing him to walk next winter for nothing in return.
While it might sound like an obvious answer, the dilemma is the 30-year-old is arguably the best closer in Major League Baseball, and he could be needed in Milwaukee next year.
Whether the Brewers take a gamble and hold on to the righty or use him as a trade chip, only time will tell.
