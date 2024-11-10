Brewers Urged To Pull Off $44 Million Blockbuster Signing By Insiders
The Milwaukee Brewers likely will be looking for some more fire power for the lineup this winter.
It's unclear exactly how the Brewers are going to handle free agency. Milwaukee's most pressing issue certainly is the future of star shortstop Willy Adames. It's unclear whether or not he will be back with the club in 2025, as he's going to cash in with a mega deal.
Adames isn't the only question mark for the Brewers. Milwaukee shined in 2024 and performed well above expectations. Now, the Brewers will need to find a way to add some more pop to the lineup. Despite the fact that Rhys Hoskins picked up his option for 2025, The Athletic's Tim Britton, Chad Jennings, and Aaron Gleeman suggested that Arizona Diamondbacks star Christian Walker could be a fit on a two-year, $44 million deal as well.
"Christian Walker didn’t get regular playing time in the majors until age 28, but the late-blooming slugger has turned into one of MLB’s best all-around first basemen," Britton, Jennings, and Gleeman said. "He’s topped an .800 OPS and won a Gold Glove award in three straight seasons while averaging 32 homers per 150 games. One of baseball’s premier defenders, Walker led all NL first basemen with 14 Outs Above Average in 2024.
"He might be too old to secure a big long-term payday, but Walker should have a sizable short-term market and could be seen by some teams as an appealing alternative to Pete Alonso given the likely massive gap in price tag...Britton's projection: two years, $44 million. Best fits: (Houston Astros), (Milwaukee Brewers), (New York Yankees)."
Landing Waker could allow the Brewers to move Hoskins into more of a designated hitter role. It is a solid idea.
