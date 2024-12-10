Brewers Urged To Pull Off Blockbuster for Marlins 27-Year-Old Starter
Could the Milwaukee Brewers end up adding an intriguing, young starting pitcher to the rotation?
The Winter Meetings are here and pretty much any move that hypothetically could happen gets discussed during this time, although the vast majority of talks never turn to reality. It's an exciting time because you really never know what could happen.
Milwaukee is a team worth watching. The Brewers won 93 games in 2024 and are in a position to be good for a while thanks to their young core. But, they likely aren't going to make heavy investments, at least at this time.
The Brewers could use more pitching but won't splurge for the top free agents out there. This could make a trade more realistic. FanSided's Tyler Koerth made a list of two hurlers the club should pursue and urged Milwaukee to look into acquiring Miami Marlins 27-year-old starter Jesús Luzardo.
"The Miami Marlins have headed to a clear rebuild and veteran Jesús Luzardo could be the next starting pitcher to get dealt," Koerth said. "Luzardo has excellent velocity as a southpaw, averaging 95 MPH, while also thriving on getting strikeouts and generating ground balls. Injuries hampered his abilities last year, but if the Brewers can get a similar version of 2023 Luzardo when he tossed 178 innings and had a 3.58 ERA he would be well worth the $8.6 million he is projected to earn in 2025."
There was a time when Luzardo was one of the hottest names on the trade market. Injuries ruined his 2024 season and he hasn't been discussed as much as other hurlers, like Garrett Crochet. While this is the case, Luzardo would be a great fit for the Brewers and would fit in nicely with the core the team is building.
