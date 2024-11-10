Brewers Urged To Swing Shocking Blockbuster For Cardinals $260M Star
The Milwaukee Brewers are in an interesting spot.
Milwaukee won 93 games in 2024 and seems like a team that can continue to contend for the foreseeable future. The Brewers shocked the baseball world in 2024. They are loaded with a lot of exciting, young talent and could look to bolster the lineup this winter.
The Brewers may lose a key piece in shortstop Willy Adames, but MLB.com's Adam McCalvy made an intriguing suggestion to add more firepower. McCalvy surprisingly mentioned St. Louis Cardinals superstar Nolan Arenado as a fit in a trade.
"On the trade market, the retooling Cardinals have a fascinating option in all-world defender Nolan Arenado, but would they deal within the division? (Toronto Blue Jays) shortstop Bo Bichette and (New York Mets) third baseman Brett Baty have also appeared in trade rumors," McCalvy said. "The Brewers could make any of those players fit."
Arenado has three years left on a $260 million deal. Could the Brewers pull off a trade within the division with St. Louis for him? It would be an absolute shock. Arenado is a great player and is worth calling about, but it would be shocking if St. Louis wanted to trade him within the division.
Milwaukee has some tough choices to make, and it would be nice to see Arenado playing in a Brewers jersey in 2025, but don't get your hopes up about a possible deal. It's a fun idea, but it doesn't seem very likely.
