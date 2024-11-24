Brewers Urged To Take Chance On Ex-Cardinals $13 Million Hurler
The Milwaukee Brewers could contend once again in 2025 despite some negative chatter this offseason already.
It almost feels lost that the Brewers won 93 games in 2024. Milwaukee shocked the baseball world and won the National League Central standings despite low expectations. New manager Pat Murphy won the National League Manager of the Year Award in his first season with the team.
There's a lot to like about the Brewers, but most of the chatter about the team this offseason already has been about who could possibly leave rather than who could join the team.
Milwaukee has a lot of talent already and could contend if it adds another piece this winter. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller suggested former St. Louis Cardinals hurler Kyle Gibson as a possible fit to add more depth to the Milwaukee rotation.
"At 37 years old with a sinker/fastball velocity that was never great and is only getting slower, Kyle Gibson—who has never started a postseason game in his 12-year career—can hardly be considered a legitimate No. 2 or No. 3 starter for a playoff team," Miller said. "What he can be considered, though, is reliable to take his turn through the rotation every fifth day, eating up a decent chunk of the roughly 1,450 innings you need from your pitching staff over the course of the season.
"At the very least, the (Los Angeles Dodgers), (Atlanta Braves), (Detroit Tigers), (Baltimore Orioles), and Brewers spring to mind as teams who had 'TBD' starting quite a few games during their playoff pushes. St. Louis declined its one-year, $12M club option for Gibson, but his consistent availability at an above-replacement level over the years should be worth around that much on the open market."
Gibson may not be a big-name player, but he could do a good job in securing the back end of the rotation. He had a 4.24 ERA across 30 starts with St. Louis, and the Brewers certainly got a good look at him.
