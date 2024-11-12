Brewers Urged To Trade $8M Superstar Now Instead Of Trade Deadline
Will the Milwaukee Brewers trade another superstar closer away?
Milwaukee had superstar Josh Hader at the end of games when he was widely considered the best closer in baseball. He earned four All-Star nods with the Brewers before surprisingly being traded to the San Diego Padres in 2022.
Clearly, the Brewers knew what they were doing as Devin Williams stepped right into the role and has been equally as impressive for the Brewers. But now trade rumors have picked up again and some have wondered if his time with the team could be coming to an end.
He's projected to earn just over $8 million in 2025 and trade rumors are swirling. While this is the case, ESPN's Jeff Passan suggested that it could make sense to trade him now instead of at the trade deadline.
"Devin Williams and Ryan Helsley, right-handed relievers: One (General Manager) recently made an important point as Milwaukee considers moving Williams and St. Louis ponders Helsley, a year before each reaches free agency: Shouldn't both teams hold on to their relievers and cash in at the deadline, when contenders are willing to give up more talent? It's a reasonable argument, though so is the counter: The risk of either getting hurt, and the possibility of not getting to cash in should their teams succeed -- remember the hullabaloo over the Josh Hader deal? -- makes now the proper time to strike," Passan said.
This does make sense. Williams will be a free agent after the season, and it seems like he is going to get more than Milwaukee wants to offer. Maybe the time is now to trade him.
