Brewers Vet Opens Up About 'Roller-Coaster' Day

The Brewers certainly got what they needed on Friday

Jul 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers won their fourth straight game on Friday night and did so in impressive fashion.

Milwaukee took on the Cincinnati Reds and ended up coming out on top 3-2. What made this game even more impressive is the fact that Milwaukee carried a combined no-hitter deep into the contest. The Reds didn't break up the no-hit bid until there were two outs in the seventh inning.

Brewers hurler Tyler Alexander got the ball on Friday with the hope that he would throw four innings, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"The Brewers were hoping for four innings from Tyler Alexander," McCalvy said. "He gave them 5 2/3 hitless innings before Abner Uribe came on to get the final out of the sixth."

Alexander pitched 5 2/3 innings of no-hit ball and opened up about it afterward in a clip shared to social media by McCalvy.

"It was kind of a roller coaster of a day," Alexander said. "I felt decent in the bullpen. First inning felt really crisp. Second inning was quite sloppy...After that, we made a conscious effort of speeding up a little bit. And that got me a little closer to where I was in the first inning."

Clearly, it all pretty much worked for Alexander on Friday. Milwaukee started the season 0-4 but has completely turned things around and now is 4-4 on the young season heading into another clash against the Reds.

