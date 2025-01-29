Brewers Vet Signing With Division Rival After 2-Year Stint In Milwaukee
One former Milwaukee Brewers starter has found a new opportunity.
Former Brewers hurler Wade Miley has been looking for a new opportunity in free agency throughout the offseason. Miley made it known that he wanted to continue his career and even hinted that he would be open to a return to Milwaukee,
While this is the case, it's not going to happen at least, in the short term. Miley reportedly is signing a minor league deal with the National League Central rival Cincinnati Reds, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer's Gordon Wittenmyer.
"Veteran (left-handed pitcher) Wade Miley, a favorite of the Reds front office, has signed a minor-league deal to return to the team as he eyes a return from Tommy John surgery in mid to late May," Wittenmyer said. "Was 12-10, 3.55 for Reds in '20-22. Should be good for young staff."
Miley spent the last two seasons with the Brewers but only was able to make two starts in 2024. In 2023, he shined. He logged a 3.14 ERA across 23 starts with Milwaukee. It was his second stint in the organization after spending time with the team in 2018 as well.
This will be Miley's second stint with the Reds after spending the 2020 and 2021 campaigns with Cincinnati.
He won't be ready to go right away as he recovers from surgery, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him get a chance at some point with the Reds.
