Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Vet Signing With Division Rival After 2-Year Stint In Milwaukee

One former Brewers starter is joining a division rival

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jul 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

One former Milwaukee Brewers starter has found a new opportunity.

Former Brewers hurler Wade Miley has been looking for a new opportunity in free agency throughout the offseason. Miley made it known that he wanted to continue his career and even hinted that he would be open to a return to Milwaukee,

While this is the case, it's not going to happen at least, in the short term. Miley reportedly is signing a minor league deal with the National League Central rival Cincinnati Reds, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer's Gordon Wittenmyer.

"Veteran (left-handed pitcher) Wade Miley, a favorite of the Reds front office, has signed a minor-league deal to return to the team as he eyes a return from Tommy John surgery in mid to late May," Wittenmyer said. "Was 12-10, 3.55 for Reds in '20-22. Should be good for young staff."

Miley spent the last two seasons with the Brewers but only was able to make two starts in 2024. In 2023, he shined. He logged a 3.14 ERA across 23 starts with Milwaukee. It was his second stint in the organization after spending time with the team in 2018 as well.

This will be Miley's second stint with the Reds after spending the 2020 and 2021 campaigns with Cincinnati.

He won't be ready to go right away as he recovers from surgery, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him get a chance at some point with the Reds.

More MLB: 2 Solutions For Brewers To Add Infield Depth Before Spring Training

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/News Feed