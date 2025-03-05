Brewers' Veteran Gives Honest Opinion On José Quintana Signing
The Milwaukee Brewers added a big piece to the starting rotation on Monday.
After months of being quiet, the Brewers made some noise on Monday by signing veteran starter José Quintana to a one-year deal. Quintana is coming off a season in which he had a 3.75 ERA last year with the New York Mets in 31 starts. Aside from the Devin Williams trade, this is arguably the biggest move the Brewers have made since the 2024 Major League Baseball season came to an end.
Quintana is a guy who certainly makes the Brewers' starting rotation better. Having Brandon Woodruff, Quintana, Freddy Peralta, Nestor Cortes, Aaron Civale, and Tobias Myers in the mix could end up giving hte team the best starting rotation in the National League Central.
Milwaukee recently reunited with veteran slugger Mark Canha on a minor league deal and he had nothing but praise for the move, as shared by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"He’s such a solid starting pitcher to have," Canha said. "He’s a quality arm. He's talented. He's a pro, and he's an awesome guy. It’s kind of a shock that it took this long for somebody to go grab him because he's such a solid piece...
"He just knows what he's doing. He hits his spots, and he's got great stuff. He doesn't mess around; he’s aggressive. And usually it feels like when you're facing him, you have to hit a good pitcher's pitch. That's what makes him so tough. He can put it where he wants to put it, and he doesn't make too many mistakes."
Things are trending in the right direction for the Brewers.
