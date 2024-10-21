Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers' Veteran's Health Dubbed Club's 'Biggest Weakness' Of Upcoming Offseason

Milwaukee has a lot on their plate this winter

Stephen Mottram

Apr 7, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) pitches during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Apr 7, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) pitches during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers rotation was missing a key hurler for all of the 2024 campaign, and he may dictate the club's offseason.

The Brewers 2024 season is officially in the rear-view mirror, and the organization should be focused on 2025 and beyond. A recent report suggested Milwaukee's biggest weakness this winter is centered around a starting pitcher's health.

"(Brandon) Woodruff, a two-time All-Star, missed the entire 2024 season recovering from shoulder surgery," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Monday morning. "Milwaukee could have some defections this offseason, with Willy Adames set to become a free agent and Devin Williams a possible trade candidate. But if Woodruff returns to pitching like a frontline starter, the Brewers are going to have an excellent rotation with him, Freddy Peralta, Tobias Myers, Colin Rea and Aaron Civale."

Woodruff had a 2.28 ERA with a 74-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .172 batting average against and a 0.82 WHIP in 67 innings across 11 games in 2023.

Milwaukee could potentially avoid having to scour the free agent market for a starting pitcher, should Woodruff come back healthy in 2025.

If the 31-year-old returns to his old self, Milwaukee's rotation would be significantly better than it was in the 2024 campaign -- a group that compiled the 17th-best ERA among starters with a combined 4.09.

Although there are many other question marks facing the club this winter, the righty's ability to bounce back from his injury is certainly a talking point.

More MLB: Brewers Top Free-Agent Predicted To Eclipse $140 Million In Free Agency

Published
Stephen Mottram
STEPHEN MOTTRAM

Stephen Mottram joined "Milwaukee Brewers On SI" to bring some fun and thoughtful coverage to the site. The young writer graduated from Merrimack College with a degree in Communication and Media and has been a rising writer in the program. Follow him on Twitter: @smottram24

Home/News Feed