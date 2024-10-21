Brewers' Veteran's Health Dubbed Club's 'Biggest Weakness' Of Upcoming Offseason
The Milwaukee Brewers rotation was missing a key hurler for all of the 2024 campaign, and he may dictate the club's offseason.
The Brewers 2024 season is officially in the rear-view mirror, and the organization should be focused on 2025 and beyond. A recent report suggested Milwaukee's biggest weakness this winter is centered around a starting pitcher's health.
"(Brandon) Woodruff, a two-time All-Star, missed the entire 2024 season recovering from shoulder surgery," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Monday morning. "Milwaukee could have some defections this offseason, with Willy Adames set to become a free agent and Devin Williams a possible trade candidate. But if Woodruff returns to pitching like a frontline starter, the Brewers are going to have an excellent rotation with him, Freddy Peralta, Tobias Myers, Colin Rea and Aaron Civale."
Woodruff had a 2.28 ERA with a 74-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .172 batting average against and a 0.82 WHIP in 67 innings across 11 games in 2023.
Milwaukee could potentially avoid having to scour the free agent market for a starting pitcher, should Woodruff come back healthy in 2025.
If the 31-year-old returns to his old self, Milwaukee's rotation would be significantly better than it was in the 2024 campaign -- a group that compiled the 17th-best ERA among starters with a combined 4.09.
Although there are many other question marks facing the club this winter, the righty's ability to bounce back from his injury is certainly a talking point.
