Brewers Vs Giants Will Be Star-Studded Affair In San Francisco
If you're looking for a good baseball game on Wednesday, look no further than the Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants clash at Oracle Park.
It's shaping up to be a good, old-fashioned clash. It could end up being a pitcher's duel with red-hot Freddy Peralta taking the mound for Milwaukee against Logan Webb for the Giants. Peralta is off to one of the best starts to his career so far. He has started five games for the Brewers so far and has a 1.91 ERA and 33-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
Webb is a fellow former All-Star and is off to an equally hot start. He has made five starts and has a 2.40 ERA and 38-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 30 innings pitched. Webb has led the National League in innings pitched in each of the last two years. Last year he had 204 2/3 innings pitched and had 216 innings pitched in 2023.
Milwaukee is 13-11 on the season so far and San Francisco is 15-9 on the season so far. These are two teams that could be near the top of the National League standings by the time the 2025 season comes to an end. Both Peralta and Webb are going to play a big role in this.
It's obviously early in the season, but this could easily be a sign of what could come later in the season as we approach the playoffs.
