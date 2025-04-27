Brewers Wanted 7-Time All-Star Before Yankees Deal: Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers were mentioned a lot in free agency this past offseaosn, but didn't make too many big moves.
It does sound like there was at least one out there they wanted to make, though.
Around the time free agency kicked off, there were reports that the Brewers could have interest in adding a first baseman if Rhys Hoskins opted to hit the open market and enter free agency. That didn't end up happening, though. One guy who was brought up a lot was seven-time All-Star Paul Goldschmidt.
Milwaukee's job didn't open up and he ended up signing with the New York Yankees. Reports talked about Milwaukee and the Yankees during the offseason and USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale confirmed the news on Sunday saying Milwaukee was "planning to pounce" on Goldschmidt if the job opened up.
"The Brewers were planning to pounce on free agent first baseman Paul Goldschmidt this winter if Rhys Hoskins opted out of his contract, believing he’d have a huge bounce-back season," Nightengale said. "Hoskins elected to stay, and Goldschmidt, after having the worst season of his 15-year contract, signed a one-year, $12.5 million contract with the Yankees. Goldschmidt has been everything the Yankees hoped for, and more, hitting .364 with an .877 OPS."
Hoskins has been great so far this season for the Brewers and is slashing .299/.402/.442 with three homers and 12 RBIs. Goldschmidt has been great as well slashing 364/.413/.465 with one homer and nine RBIs.
