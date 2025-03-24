Brewers Welcome Gold Glover Back Into Lineup After 'Very Minor' Injury
The Milwaukee Brewers welcomed a key player back into the lineup on Monday.
With just three days to go until Milwaukee opens its 2025 regular season at Yankees Stadium versus the defending American League champion New York Yankees, the Brewers are happy to have their starting right fielder back on the diamond, per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy.
“Sal Frelick is back in the Brewers lineup today after missing a handful of games with a sore left calf,” McCalvy posted to X on Monday morning. “Very minor, he said.”
Frelick is entering his third season with the Brewers. He was the organization’s No. 15 overall selection in the 2021 MLB draft.
Frelick hit .259/.320/.335 in 2024 and finished the year with 2.1 WAR. He also won a Gold Glove.
The 24-year-old Frelick is a career .255 hitter entering 2025, and he’s poised for his best season yet at the plate. Joined by potential MVP candidate Jackson Chourio in the outfield, Frelick is hoping to contribute to a third-straight divisional title for the Brewers.
Frelick was durable last season, appearing in 145 regular season games. He’s still an extremely young player by Major League Baseball standards and represents another huge reason why Milwaukee is excited about its future.
With the departure of vets like Devin Williams and Willy Adames in the offseason, Milwaukee will need its young talent to step up and arrive on the scene in a big way.
Frelick certainly figures into that equation for Pat Murphy’s ballclub.
More MLB: Brewers Big Trade With Yankees Called 'Best Move' By Top MLB Insider